SANTEE-BASED SAN DIEGO COUNTY GUN OWNERS POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE ANNOUNCED ENDORSED CANDIDATES FOR MARCH PRIMARY ELECTION

Photo: Michael Schwartz (left). Scott Sherman (right).

February 18, 2020 (Santee) – San Diego County Gun Owners (SDCGO), a Santee-based political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, has announced its endorsement of candidates for the March 3 primary election.

Leading SDCGO’s list of endorsed candidates are two candidates for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and one candidate for mayor of San Diego. The Supervisor candidates include Joel Anderson, a former State Assemblyman and State Senator, for the District 2 seat and Alex Galicia for the District 1 seat. The seats are open due to term limits for the incumbents. The top two vote-getters who finish first and second in the primary, regardless of political party affiliation, will advance to a November runoff.

Anderson is hoping to succeed Dianne Jacob, who has served for the past 28 years. Jacob, first elected as Supervisor in 1992, is termed out after six terms. The Second Supervisorial District, the largest of the county’s five districts, features more than 2,000 square miles and more than 50 communities and cities in the East County, including the unincorporated communities of Lakeside, Alpine, Ramona and Julian along with the cities of El Cajon, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Santee and Poway, as well as the city of San Diego communities of Allied Gardens, College Area, Del Cerro, Grantville, Navajo, Rolando and San Carlos.

Galicia is hoping to succeed Greg Cox, who was appointed in 1995 to replace Brian Bilbray, who moved on to the House of Representatives. Cox has served for six terms. The First Supervisorial District includes the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, National City and communities within Southeast San Diego, Point Loma, Sunset Cliffs and parts of downtown San Diego. The district also includes the unincorporated communities of Bonita, Sunnyside, Lincoln Acres and East Otay Mesa.

SDCGO also is endorsing Scott Sherman for San Diego mayor. Since 2012, Sherman has served on the San Diego City Council representing District 7. Sherman, who is termed out of his seat on city council, is running to replace Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who also is termed out. Sherman is running against five other candidates in the race to become San Diego’s next mayor.

Among other SDCGO endorsements for the March 3 primary election: Joe Leventhal, San Diego City Council, District 5; Noli Zosa, San Diego City Council, District 7; Michelle Nguyen, San Diego City Council, District 3; Mike Diaz, Chula Vista City Council; Marco Cisneros, San Diego Unified School Board; Jordan Gascon, Grossmont Community College Board; Tamara Rodriguez, County Board of Education, District 2; Daniel Piedra, San Diego College Board, District B.

According to Michael Schwartz (photo, right) executive director, SDCGO, candidates were interviewed in person and research was completed on their voting record relating to preserving the Second Amendment, as well as their public comments and character. Then, the SDCGO advisory board ratified each endorsement.

“It is crucial that voters elect solidly pro-gun candidates who will speak out and defend the fundamental right to self defense for law-abiding citizens, oppose an extremist gun-control agenda, and stand strong in support of the Second Amendment,” said Schwartz, a Santee resident. “We take seriously these endorsements. We are proud to support local candidates who believe the purpose of the Second Amendment as an important and valuable individual right. We are committed to restoring and protecting our rights in California by getting volunteers involved in local level activism and outreach.”