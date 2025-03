East County News Service

March 18, 2025 (Santee) – The city of Santee invites you to hop on over to Santee’s Bunny Trail on Saturday, April 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santee Trolley Square.

Guests can enjoy photos with the bunny, games, crafts, face painting, giveaways and carnival rides.

Santee Trolley Square is located at 9884 Mission Gorge Rd.in Santee.