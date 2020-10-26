SANTEE BUSINESS ASSISTANCE GRANTS ANNOUNCED

East County News Service

 

October 26, 2020 (Santee) -- The Microenterprise Assistance Program or (MAP) is now accepting applications. Grants up to $10,000 are available for local businesses that qualify. 

Eligible uses of MAP funds include the payment of the commercial rent, lease, or mortgage of the business and utilities (gas, electric and water) for up to three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 

MAP funds may also be used for the purchase of equipment and supplies related to the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures pursuant to State and County Public Health guidelines. 

For more information, click here.


