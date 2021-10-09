SANTEE CHAMBER HOSTS VETERANS APPRECIATION GOLF TOURNAMENT NOV. 12

East County News Service

October 9, 2021 (Santee) – You’re invited to join the Santee Chamber of Commerce at its third annual Veterans Appreciation Golf Tournament on November 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.at Carlton Oaks.

The even includes a shotgun tee-off with World War II aircraft flyover by San Diego Salutes.

The day also includes 18 holes, breakfast, lunch on the course, raffle and auction items to win, and awards at the end of the tournament.

For registration and details, visit http://www.SanteeChamber.com.