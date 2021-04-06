SANTEE HOLDS VIRTUAL DISTRICT 4 TOWN HALL ON WED. APRIL 7

East County News Service

Photo: Councilman Dustin Trotter

April 6, 2021 (Santee) – Santee Councilman Dustin Trotter and Mayor Minto will host a special District 4 town hall meeting on Wednesday, April 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually.

To watch online, visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/903361366234765582.

To listen via telephone call (619) 678-0714 and enter the pin number 690-558-400#.

Members of the public who wish to comment on matters on the Special Meeting agenda may register for the webinar with the link above and email the City Clerk at CITYCLERK@CITYOFSANTEECA.GOV with the name that you registered with and the item(s) you wish to speak on. The City Clerk will call the name when it is time to speak.

A quorum or more of the City Council may be in attendance If a quorum or more does attend, no City Council action will be taken.

Any person with a disability who requires a modification or accommodation in order to participate in a meeting should direct such a request to the City Clerk’s Office at (619) 258-4100, ext. 112 at least 48 hours before the meeting, if possible.