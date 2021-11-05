SANTEE TO HONOR VETERANS NOV. 11 AT NEW MEMORIAL SITE

November 6, 2021 (Santee) -- The City of Santee and the Santee Chamber of Commerce will hold a ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon, to unveil the new Santee Veterans Memorial Bridge & Monument. The color guard, speakers, and refreshments will be a part of the event that will honor veterans.

The memorial is at the intersection of Mast Boulevard and Fanita Parkway on the southwest corner at the the east end of the Mast Boulevard Bridge.

For information on the shuttle, parking and more, visit: https://www.cityofsanteeca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/4504/8