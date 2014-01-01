SANTEE KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY & FESTIVITIES

Story and photos by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

Nov. 19, 2022 (Santee) Thousands turned out on Nov. 18 to watch the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Santee. The tree lighting kicked off at 6:15 p.m. with city officials and business members gathering to light the tree located in the Santee Trolley Square complex.

Snow and ice were brought in for kids to sled on. The event also included bounce houses, face painting, kids’ crafts tables, as well as businesses and organizations hosting vendor tents.

Pictures with Santa were also offered.