SANTEE KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON WITH TREE LIGHTING NOV. 19: EVENT INCLUDES CARRIAGE RIDES, SNOW SLEDDING AND SANTA

East County News Service

November 2, 2021 (Santee) -- The City of Santee’s annual Holiday Lighting Celebration returns this year, and will provide the community with the traditional elements they have come to expect when celebrating the holiday season. The event will take place Friday, November 19 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Santee Trolley Square.

“We are excited for the return of Holiday Lighting,” says Jon Shellhammer, Special Events Supervisor. “All the big elements are back, including real snow sledding, horse-drawn carriage rides, and photos with Santa.”

The highlight of the evening is the lighting of the tree on the California Coast Credit Union stage, with the ceremony set for 6:15 p.m. Throughout the event, live music will be provided by The Bayou Brothers Family Band.

There will be booths to browse with crafts, activities, and holiday treats. Santa photos (5”x7”) are priced one for $12 or two for $20.

Parking is available at Santee Trolley Square, or use the MTS Green Line trolley, which ends at the event.

Information can be found at www.SanteeHolidayLighting.com.

The title sponsor is Waste Management. Other sponsors include California Coast Credit Union, Kimco/Santee Trolley Square, Sonrise Church, Allegiance Heating, Air Conditioning & Solar, Rise City Church and Fireworks America.