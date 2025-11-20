Santee music store owner sentenced to 7 years in prison for domestic abuse

East County News Service

November 20, 2025 (Santee) – Superior Court Judge Johnetta Anderson has sentenced Joseph "Joey" Carlos Veizaga to a term of seven years in state prison after he was found guilty of domestic violence causing great bodily injury to his wife. Veizaga is the owner of Mr. Joey’s Music Store in Santee and fo9under of Los Reyes del Ritmo, a Gypsy Kings-style band.

The judge, at a Sept. 12 hearing, emphasized that Veizaga did not demonstrate "one iota of remorse.

A crowd of supporters wearing purple shirts reading "Support Squad #DomesticViolence" surrounded the victim during the sentencing.

"After an almost two year ordeal, I am glad that Mr. Veizaga was finally sentenced to prison," said Ron Valles, a friend of the victim. "He manipulated the system by not attending hearings or replacing attorneys right before court hearings, causing continuances while the new attorney would become familiar with the case."

Valles added, "In his ludicrous testimony, Mr. Veizaga claimed that the brutal injuries to eyes (permanently damaging her vision), face, back and body were self-inflicted by the victim. During closing arguments, the district attorney emphasized his 'crocodile tears' during his testimony."