SANTEE OPENS MAST AND WOODGLEN VISTA PARKS, INCLUDING DOG PARKS

By Miriam Raftery

May 1, 2020 (Santee) – The city of Santee today announced the reopening of Mast Park and Woodglen Vista Park, with some limitations to prevent spread of COVID-19. (see below) All other parks remain closed, however all trails and walking paths remain open.

The city asks everyone to follow the regulations below “so we can keep these parks open, and hopefully open more parks in the near future.”

Do not enter parks if you have a cough or fever.

Always keep at least six feet distance from others, except those in your family/household.

Wear a face covering when within six feet of others.

Do not gather with others, except those in your family/household.

MAST PARK

Open dawn to 10 p.m.

Restrooms open

Parking lot open at 50% capacity

Dog parks open

Basketball court open for individual use or with family/household only

Grass areas and picnic shelters open for use by individuals or family/household only

Picnic shelters are not available for rentals

Playgrounds closed

Disc golf closed

Exercise equipment closed

No group/organized sports

No group workouts

WOODGLEN VISTA