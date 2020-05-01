SANTEE OPENS MAST AND WOODGLEN VISTA PARKS, INCLUDING DOG PARKS

By Miriam Raftery

May 1, 2020 (Santee) – The city of Santee today announced the reopening of Mast Park and Woodglen Vista Park, with some limitations to prevent spread of COVID-19. (see below)  All other parks remain closed, however all trails and walking paths remain open.

The city asks everyone to follow the regulations below “so we can keep these parks open, and hopefully open more parks in the near future.”

  • Do not enter parks if you have a cough or fever.
  • Always keep at least six feet distance from others, except those in your family/household.
  • Wear a face covering when within six feet of others. 
  • Do not gather with others, except those in your family/household.

MAST PARK

  • Open dawn to 10 p.m.
  • Restrooms open
  • Parking lot open at 50% capacity
  • Dog parks open
  • Basketball court open for individual use or with family/household only
  • Grass areas and picnic shelters open for use by individuals or family/household only
  • Picnic shelters are not available for rentals
  • Playgrounds closed
  • Disc golf closed
  • Exercise equipment closed
  • No group/organized sports
  • No group workouts

 

WOODGLEN VISTA

 

  • Open dawn to dusk
  • Restrooms open
  • Parking lot closed
  • Dog park open
  • Basketball court and tennis court open for individual use or with family/household only
  • Grass areas and picnic shelter open for use by individuals or family/household only
  • Picnic Shelter not available for rental
  • Playgrounds closed
  • Skate park closed
  • No group gatherings
  • No group/organized sports
  • No group workouts
 

