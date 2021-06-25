SANTEE SALUTES RETURNS WITH PATRIOTIC CELEBRATION JULY 4

Source: City of Santee Source: City of Santee

File photo of Santee Salutes

June 25, 2021 (Santee) -- The City of Santee’s annual July 4 celebration is back in person this year and will provide the community with many of the traditional elements they expect when celebrating our nation’s birthday.

“We couldn’t be happier to gather together again this 4th of July,” says Jon Shellhammer, Special Events Supervisor. “The 80z All Stars will put on an amazing concert and we will cap off the night with a dual firework show.”

Parking and event gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Parking spots in surrounding city-owned lots can be purchased in advance at www.SanteeSalutes.com. A variety of food vendors will begin service at 4:00 p.m. A patriotic ceremony featuring the color guard from MCAS Miramar will take place at 6:00 p.m., followed by the 80z All Stars concert at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will launch at 9:00 p.m. from two locations in Santee.

“Last year we launched from two locations since we could not gather in person, and that gave everyone in town a chance to see fireworks. That was so popular that we are doing it again, so no matter where you are in Santee, you’ll get a great show,” Shellhammer said.

Information on all event components can be found at www.SanteeSalutes.com