Santee School District awarded grant to launch Career Technical Program

East County News Service

Blending academic learning with hands-on, real-world skills that prepare students for future careers, CTE programs introduce students to high-demand fields while helping them build essential skills like communication, collaboration, and problem-solving. Through connections with industry professionals and post-secondary partners, CTE provides meaningful learning experiences that prepare students for both college and the workforce.



Dan Prouty, who has served in various leadership roles throughout the district, has been appointed as the Manager of the new CTE program.



“Career Technical Education opens doors for students to discover their interests and begin building real-world skills at an early age,” said Prouty. “We’re excited to bring these hands-on, engaging opportunities to Santee students and help connect their learning today to the careers of tomorrow.”



Programs were selected to align with county-identified labor shortage areas. The first 12-week elective, Digital Media, will launch in fall 2026 and was developed in collaboration with digital media teachers from the Grossmont Union High School District. Additional electives in Health Science (Sports Medicine) and Information and Communication Technologies will follow in the 2027-28 school year, creating a full-year elective “wheel” for 7th and 8th grade students at all K-8 schools.



By introducing students to high-demand career fields and providing engaging, hands-on learning opportunities, Santee’s CTE program will expand elective options while helping students discover their interests and begin exploring future career possibilities.