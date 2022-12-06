SANTEE SCHOOL DISTRICT WELCOMES TWO NEW ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENTS

Photos and story courtesy Santee School District. Photos and story courtesy Santee School District.

Dec. 12, 2022 (Santee) The Santee School District Board of Education approved two new Assistant Superintendents at the December 6, 2022, regular meeting. Following retirement announcements from Dr. Stephanie Pierce,

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, and Karl Christensen, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, the District conducted a nationwide search to fill these two vital leadership roles.

“Dr. Stephanie Pierce and Karl Christensen are models of exemplary, servant leaders. Their years of service to

this school district, 20 years for Dr. Pierce and 14 years for Mr. Christensen, have provided stability, and their

leadership has provided dynamic and strategic resources to the students of the Santee School District. I thank

them for their dedication to the success of our district and will miss them immensely as they retire,” said Dr.

Kristin Baranski, Superintendent. “In an effort to find replacements for these two dynamic leaders, I welcome

Dr. Lisa Paisley and Dr. Marcia Hamilton to our team. Their previous experiences serving California school

districts will serve them well in their new positions, and I look forward to working with them to continue to

provide an exceptional education for students in Santee and a positive work environment for all our employees.”

Dr. Lisa Paisley has been appointed as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. She has served Saddleback Valley, a PreK – 12th grade district in Orange County, serving approximately 25,000 students, for the entirety of her career since 1998. She has served in a number of roles including elementary principal, BTSA Induction, program specialist, instructional coach, teacher on special assignment, a classroom teacher (grades K, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9), and most recently as the District K-6 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) and GATE (Gifted and Talented Education) Coordinator.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this beautiful community and look forward to learning and growing with the Santee staff and students,” said Dr. Paisley.

Dr. Marcia Hamilton will join the District as Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. She currently

serves as the Assistant Director of State and Federal Programs and Accountability for Moorpark, a PreK –

12thgrade district in Ventura County, serving approximately 6,000 students. Prior to this District level work,

she served as a school principal in the Moorpark District, a special education coordinator for the Ventura

County Office of Education, a speech and language pathologist, and a special education teacher.

“I have devoted my career to ensuring students have access to resources, programs, and quality environments

in which they can thrive,” said Dr. Hamilton. “I am excited to serve the Santee School District and to support

Dr. Baranski and the Board of Education in providing an exceptional educational experience for the Santee

community.”

Dr. Paisley and Dr. Hamilton will begin working for the District on February 1, 2023. They will work

alongside their predecessors to ensure smooth transitions through June 2023, when Dr. Pierce and Mr. Christensen are set to retire.

About Santee School District

For over 100 years, the Santee School District has been providing an extraordinary education in an inspiring

environment with caring people. Since its inception, this award-winning district has grown to nine public

elementary schools and approximately 6,300 students. Its diverse student population represents 18 ethnic groups

and 36 languages and has been recognized as a 2022 California Department of Education Award-Winning