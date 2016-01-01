Santee set to hire new city manager on Wednesday

By Karen Pearlman By Karen Pearlman

Sept. 5, 2025 (Santee) -- The Santee City Council is set to hire a new City Manager at its next City Council meeting.

Wendy Kaserman, who has been assistant city manager for the city of Poway since 2016, has been tapped to lead Santee. The City Council will consider appointing Kaserman on Sept. 10.

Santee has been without a full-time city manager since the City Council fired Marlene Best in April. Gary Halbert has been serving as interim city manager since Best’s departure. Best was the fourth city manager for Santee, which incorporated as a city in 1980.

The City Council launched a search for a new city manager in June, following a competitive nationwide recruitment.

Her first day with the City of Santee is expected to be Oct. 23, pending City Council approval of her employment agreement.

Santee Mayor John Minto said that details of Kaserman’s contract are still to be determined but that she will have what he said is called an “evergreen contract where there is no expiration date.”

Kaserman has more than 20 years of local government experience. As assistant city manager for Poway, Kaserman has worked closely with the City Manager Chris Hazeltine to oversee a $125 million annual operating budget and 240 full-time equivalent positions.

Santee’s operating budget is $69.7 million with 160 full-time equivalent positions.

Minto said that during the recruitment and interview process, the City Council was impressed by her local experience and knowledge of the region.

“Her experience with Poway and San Marcos are highly sought after,” Minto said. “And it was clear that she did her homework about Santee. That really came through.”

The Council also has championed Kaserman’s broad municipal experience, her track record of developing fiscally responsible budgets that prioritize residents and infrastructure, her efforts to modernize processes through technology, and her demonstrated commitment to public safety, customer service, ethics and integrity.

“As we considered Santee’s future, it was clear that Wendy’s enthusiasm, expertise, and collaborative spirit made her the right choice to lead Santee into the future,” Minto said. “She shares our commitment to strong community values and outstanding public service.”

During her tenure with Poway, Kaserman has held diverse leadership responsibilities across nearly every city department.

She initially oversaw the city’s Human Resources and Risk Management, Finance, and Community Services. More recently, her portfolio included the City Clerk’s Office, the City’s contract with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services, and the direction of the City’s economic development program.

Kaserman, 49, told the city of Santee staff that she is “beyond excited to be joining an organization focused on good governance, effective use of city resources and continuous improvement of the quality of life for residents.”

Before her role in Poway, Kaserman served as the Assistant to the City Manager/Fiscal Services Manager for the City of San Marcos.

Previously, she worked for the Town of Queen Creek, Arizona, in the Community Development Department as well as the Town Manager’s Office.

She started her civic work as a management intern for the city of Casa Grande, Arizona.