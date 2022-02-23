SANTEE UPS DRIVER DIES IN ACCIDENT ON I-15

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Miriam Raftery

Photo: CC via Bing

February 23, 2022 (Santee) – Jeffrey James Sutch, 51, of Santee died today when the United Parcel Service (UPS) vehicle he was driving ran off a rain-slicked highway and struck a eucalyptus tree on Interstate 15  north, near I-8.  He was driving a UPS Freightliner semi-tractor and pulling a semi-trailer when the crash occurred.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighting personnel.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision, according to Officer Sal Castro with the California Highway Patrol. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.  

The cause of this incident, and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol San Diego Area.

This is the second Santee UPS driver killed in recent months. Steve Krueger died October 7, 2021 when a plane crashed and struck his UPS truck while he was working his route in Santee.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon