SANTEE VICE MAYOR RONN HALL HOLDS DISTRICT 2 MEET AND GREET ON JUNE 30

June 21, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee residents are invited to join Vice Mayor Ronn Hall on Thursday, June 30 at Santee City Hall, Building 8 (10601 Magnolia Ave, Santee) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the District 2 Community Meet & Greet event.

Citizens will have an opportunity to receive an update on the community and speak and have questions answered by local government representatives.

Representatives in attendance will include:

Mayor John Minto

Vice Mayor Ronn Hall

38th Senate District Senator Brian Jones

San Diego County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson

Padre Dam Municipal Water District Board President Bill Pommering

Grossmont Healthcare District President Virginia Hall

Santee Sheriff Station Crime Prevention Unit

City of Santee Staff

In addition, light refreshments will be provided. We encourage everyone to participate and stay connected.

For more information, you can check the city website at www.CityofSanteeCa.gov and follow @CityofSantee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on meetings and events.