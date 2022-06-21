SANTEE VICE MAYOR RONN HALL HOLDS DISTRICT 2 MEET AND GREET ON JUNE 30

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

June 21, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee residents are invited to join Vice Mayor Ronn Hall on Thursday, June 30 at Santee City Hall, Building 8 (10601 Magnolia Ave, Santee) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the District 2 Community Meet & Greet event.

Citizens will have an opportunity to receive an update on the community and speak and have questions answered by local government representatives.

Representatives in attendance will include:

 

  • Mayor John Minto
  • Vice Mayor Ronn Hall
  • 38th Senate District Senator Brian Jones
  • San Diego County District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson
  • Padre Dam Municipal Water District Board President Bill Pommering
  • Grossmont Healthcare District President Virginia Hall
  • Santee Sheriff Station Crime Prevention Unit
  • City of Santee Staff

 

In addition, light refreshments will be provided. We encourage everyone to participate and stay connected.

For more information, you can check the city website at www.CityofSanteeCa.gov and follow @CityofSantee on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on meetings and events.

 


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon