SANTEE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE OF DRUGS AND ALCOHOL AFTER CRASH KILLS MOTORCYCLIST IN EL CAJON

Photo: Creative Commons image, CC by NC-ND

December 14, 2020 (El Cajon) – Pamela Gilmore, 59, of Santee has been arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony driving under the influence (DUI) following a fatal collision this morning in El Cajon.

According to Officer Travis Garrow with the California Highway Patrol, Gilmore was driving her 2011 Kia Sportage northbound on Plumeria Drive to westbound Pepper drive this morning at 7:05 a.m. when a 32-year-old El Cajon man riding his 2005 Suzuki GSXR 100 motorcycle eastbound on Pepper Drive approached Plumeria.

Gilmore, who had an 83-year-old woman passenger, entered the intersection and was struck by the Kia, causing the rider to be ejected off the motorcycle. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

Gilmer sustained minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. The passenger of the Kia was not injured, Officer Garrow says. Both women in the Kia wore seatbelts.

The motorcyclist, despite wearing a helmet, sustained major injuries. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he died of his injuries.

Gilmore was transported to the CHP El Cajon office for evaluation and questioning.

It was determined she was under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol, Officer Garrow says. She was booked into the Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility.