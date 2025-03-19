SAPS AT SEA HOSTS LAUREL AND HARDY FILM SHOWINGS APRIL 5 IN EL CAJON

East County News Service

 

March 19, 2025 (El Cajon) -- Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the International Laurel and Hardy fan organization, presents: Ollie Feigns Illness to Attend Lodge Events!  

 

Films include Laurel and Hardy in "Be Big!" and "Sons of the Desert", plus Harold Lloyd's "High and Dizzy" and Will Rogers' "Big Moments from Little Pictures".  Movie-related books will be available for purchase.

 

Saturday April 5, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of El Cajon, 867 S Lincoln Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020. Admission is $10 and includes dessert.  Free for children 12 and under. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., program starts at 5 p.m. 

 

Visit the Saps At Sea - San Diego Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/groups/111118255744315

 


