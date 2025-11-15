Saps at Sea present 'End of Year Film Fun'

East County News Service

November 15, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel and Hardy fan organization, invite you to close out their 47th year with some End of Year Film Fun in El Cajon on Saturday, December 6.

This month's guest comedian is Charlie Chase in "There Ain't No Santa Claus." Next will come Stan and Ollie in "Big Business" and "Come Clean."

Plus, the Saps will screen Laurel & Hardy's only appearance on live television: 1954's This is Your Life.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the show running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of El Cajon (867 S. Lincoln Ave.). Donation is $10 per person (kids and under free).

For more information, please visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.