Saps at Sea present 'End of Year Film Fun'

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

November 15, 2025 (El Cajon) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel and Hardy fan organization, invite you to close out their 47th year with some End of Year Film Fun in El Cajon on Saturday, December 6.

This month's guest comedian is Charlie Chase in "There Ain't No Santa Claus."  Next will come Stan and Ollie in "Big Business" and "Come Clean."  

Plus, the Saps will screen Laurel & Hardy's only appearance on live television: 1954's This is Your Life.

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the show running from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of El Cajon (867 S. Lincoln Ave.).  Donation is $10 per person (kids and under free).

For more information, please visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.  


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Hot Coupons