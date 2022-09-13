SAPS AT SEA PRESENT HOWL-O-SCREAM OCT. 15

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

East County News Service

September 13, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel & Hardy fan organization, present their Halloween program, "Howl-O-Scream," October 15 at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church in Spring Valley.

After a scary cartoon, the Saps will show Murder in 3D and a 3D Three Stooges short with 3D glasses provided.  Next, Stan and Ollie are hired to protect a judge in Do Detectives Think?.  

After intermission, the Saps will screen A Haunting We Will Go.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.  For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.


Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon