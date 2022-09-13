SAPS AT SEA PRESENT HOWL-O-SCREAM OCT. 15

East County News Service

September 13, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel & Hardy fan organization, present their Halloween program, "Howl-O-Scream," October 15 at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church in Spring Valley.

After a scary cartoon, the Saps will show Murder in 3D and a 3D Three Stooges short with 3D glasses provided. Next, Stan and Ollie are hired to protect a judge in Do Detectives Think?.

After intermission, the Saps will screen A Haunting We Will Go.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.