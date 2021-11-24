SAPS AT SEA PRESENT "LAUREL & HARDY - SAVE THE BEST FOR DECEMBER NIGHT" DEC. 18

East County News Service

November 24, 2021 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, invite you to "Laurel & Hardy - Save the Best for December Night" December 18 at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church in Spring Valley.

The Saps will be hosting their second annual film potluck night; the best of the best classic cartoons, guest comedians and Laurel & Hardy films, all taken from the Saps' entertainment archive. There will also be a raffle.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.