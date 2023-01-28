SAPS AT SEA PRESENT 'MARVELOUS MAE BUSCH' FEB. 18

East County News Service

January 28, 2023 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, kicks off their 45th year with their February program on Saturday, February 18 dedicated to the actress Mae Busch.

After a cartoon, the Saps will screen Stan and Ollie in Fixer Uppers, Them Thar Hills and Tit for Tat. This month's guest comedian will be Charley Chase.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church in Spring Valley. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.