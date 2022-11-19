SAPS AT SEA PRESENT 'SAPS DECEMBER TO REMEMBER' DEC. 17

East County News Service

November 19, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, will hold their December meeting, "A December to Remember," on December 17 at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church in Spring Valley.

The Saps close out their 44th season of fun and laughter with a holiday-themed show. They will screen a Tex Avery classic, One Ham's Family. The Laurel & Hardy short will be Their First Mistake. The guest comedian is Lucille Ball and the gang in the I Love Lucy Christmas Show.

After intermission, the holiday feature will be Babes in Toyland. Stanie Dee & Ollie Dum save Toyland from the evil Barnaby, fan favorite Henry Brandon. As a very special treat, appearing in person is the boy who played one of the 3 little pigs! And was a Munchkin in the Wizard of Oz, Mr. Payne Johnson. A veteran of over 100 movies who will share his career at Hal Roach Studios and others.

A raffle will also be held. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.