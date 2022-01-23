SAPS AT SEA PRESENT "THREE DECADES OF FILM FUN" FEB. 19

East County News Service

January 23, 2022 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, present their February event, "Three Decades of Film Fun," Saturday, February 19 at Trinity Presbytarian Church, 3902 Kenwood Drive in Spring Valley.

Longtime Saps member Dave Greim has been tapped to provide the evening's entertainment. The Saps will open with a cartoon, followed by Their Purple Moment (1928), a rare Laurel & Hardy silent. The guest comedian--or comedians, in this month's case--star in Pirate Party on Catalina Isle (1935). The feature will be The Big Noise (1944). Stan and Ollie are janitors tuned detectives who are hired to deliver a secret bomb to Washington.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7. For more information, visit the event page.