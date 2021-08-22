THE SAPS AT SEA PROUDLY PRESENT "BACK TO SKOOL DAZE" SEPT. 18

East County News Service

August 22, 2021 (Spring Valley) - The Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel & Hardy appreciation society, has resumed their meetings, with their next being September 18 at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church, 3902 Kenwood Dr. in Spring Valley.

Now that the kids have returned to their respective schools, it's time for Stan and Babe to do the same! The Saps will start off the night with Me and My Pal (1933). Ollie is getting married and Stan's wedding gift is a crossword puzzle! You can guess what happens next.

September's guest comedians are the Little Rascals in one of their most popular shorts, School's Out (1930). Jackie Cooper, Stymie, Wheezer and the gang mistake teacher Miss Crabtree's brother as a potential suitor and sabotage him in hilarious fashion.

After intermission treats, the Saps proudly present the wonderful feature A Chump at Oxford (1939). How do the boys end up at Oxford?

September's cartoon is a school-themed cartoon called Blackboard Jumble (1957) with Droopy Dog. So bring your thinking caps (and funny bones) for another laugh-filled event.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m. For more information, please visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.