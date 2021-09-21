East County News Service

Photo via Make It Quietly on Tumblr

September 21, 2021 (Spring Valley) - For this year's Halloween show, the Saps at Sea, the San Diego chapter of the Sons of the Desert, the Laurel and Hardy appreciation society, present "Halloscream Sapstravaganza." The fun happens on Saturday, October 16 at 7 p.m. at Williams Hall at Trinity Presbytarian Church, 3902 Kenwood Drive, in Spring Valley.

The show starts off with a terrifying cartoon. Next, the silent L&H classic Habeas Corpus (1928), but with the added joy of a special, hand-crafted music score by the Saps' own Russ Peck. October's guest film comedians are guaranteed to surprise and delight. After Intermission delights, the Saps present The Live Ghost (1934) which features a boatload of laughs. Then, Stan and Ollie gather in a creepy mansion to hear the reading of the will of the late Ebenezer Laurel in The Laurel-Hardy Murder Case (1930). The always delightful display of classic monstrous movie material by fellow Sap Mike Brindle. Add surprise films, odd happenings and maybe even real...well, that would ruin the surprise...

The doors open at 6:30, with the show starting at 7. For more information, visit the Saps at Sea Facebook page.