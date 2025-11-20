Sara’s Selections: Mother-daughter duo strives for sustainability and women’s empowerment through fashion

By Heidi Hope

November 20, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The front window at Sara’s Selections in La Mesa proclaims ,”There are always flowers for those who want to see them.” The clothing boutique is filled with floral motifs, feminine touches and empowering quotes for women. The store sells chic Bohemian- styled fashions with a modern touch on classic pieces. The family business is run by Sara Marzec and her daughter, Kasandra Marzec.

“Sara’s Selections began as a dream rooted in family and passion,” Kasandra told ECM. “My mom started her clothing business back in 1990, inspired by her love for fashion and her desire to create something of her own after moving here from Mexico. With the help of our amazing and supportive family it has grown and evolved, but the heart behind it has always stayed the same- making women feel beautiful, confident, and welcome.”

Kasandra emphasized her goal as she took over the business five years ago. “My goal was to carry on her legacy while giving the boutique a modern twist- curating chic, timeless, and affordable styles that make every woman feel seen and celebrated.” Kasandra said.

The entire business was founded by Sara through her strong foundation of diligence, creativity and heart, where Sara and Kasandra collaborate together to help women dress themselves with confidence while combining classic and modern touches together.

“Yes! It’s truly a mother-daughter dream come true. My mom laid the foundation- she built the business with hard work, creativity, and heart. I grew up watching her help women find outfits that made them light up with confidence. Now, we work side by side, blending her classic eye with my modern approach. It’s really special to share something we both love: fashion, community, and empowering women, together!” Kasandra said.

Sara’s Selections strongly adheres to a simple vision: to help women feel welcomed, inspired and confident as they purchase styles according to their own uniqueness and make them feel beautiful in their own ways.

“We want Sara’s Selections to be more than just a boutique- a place where women can find styles that reflect who they are and feel celebrated for it. Whether someone’s shopping for a special occasion or everyday wear, we hope they leave feeling empowered and beautiful inside and out.” Kasandra shared.

The boutique also commits to reasonable pricing by providing affordable and long-lasting items, as well as special discount deals throughout many holiday events.

“We’re very intentional about pricing. Our goal is to offer stylish, high-quality clothing that doesn’t break the bank. I hand-select every collection with affordability and longevity in mind, looks that can be worn season after season. We also love to treat our customers with seasonal promotions, pop-up sales, and exclusive discounts for our loyal shoppers, especially around the holidays or local events.” Kasandra explained.

Similarly, Sara’s Selections also encourages not overspending just to look stylish. The boutique continuously advocates for fashion accessibility and well-rounded styles.

“Being a small business, we understand the value of a budget, both ours and our customers. We work closely with our suppliers, focus on quality over quantity, and invest in versatile styles that offer great value. We also believe looking chic shouldn’t mean overspending. Our goal has always been to make fashion accessible to every woman, no matter her budget.” Kasandra shared.

Most importantly, Sara’s Selections strongly commits to going green, flexibility and longevity in quality of an item. The business emphasizes the idea of an item that can last throughout the years and get used on multiple occasions, instead of a one-time style that will soon be let go.

“We’re very mindful of sustainability and how fashion impacts the planet. We encourage our customers to invest in versatile, long-lasting styles they’ll love for years rather than pieces worn once and forgotten. At Sara’s Selections, we focus on finding quality items that feel fresh but can easily evolve with your wardrobe. We love when our customers find a top they can dress up for a night out and pair with jeans and sneakers the next week. It’s all about building a closet full of things you truly love and re-wear, looking good without the guilt or the big price tag,” Kasandra said.

Lastly, the boutique is all about the personal touch in each item, also a sense of community through each customer’s respective story and style, along with a group of people who love what they do. This is the area that makes Sara’s Selections stand out in the crowd.

“Sara’s Selections is all about effortless, timeless, and bohemian-inspired style- with a touch of fun and trendy. You’ll find everything from everyday staples to statement looks that help women express their individuality. What makes us unique is our personal touch: we genuinely get to know our customers, their stories, and their style. We have the most incredible team who is all here because they love and want to be here! Shopping in our boutique feels less like retail and more like community- and that’s what we’re most proud of.” Kasandra shared.

You can visit Sara’s Selections at 8376 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942. Their Instagram page is https://www.instagram.com/sarasselections/?hl=en. Their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/sarasselectionsboutique/.