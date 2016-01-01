Last year's inaugural Bill Walton Memorial Blood Drive hosted by the San Diego Blood Bank was in Mission Valley. This year's Nov. 5 drive will be at Grossmont Center, in Walton's hometown. Photo by Karen Pearlman Last year's inaugural Bill Walton Memorial Blood Drive hosted by the San Diego Blood Bank was in Mission Valley. This year's Nov. 5 drive will be at Grossmont Center, in Walton's hometown. Photo by Karen Pearlman

East County News Service

Oct. 30, 2025 (La Mesa) -- The San Diego Blood Bank is calling on the community to roll up a sleeve and honor a local legend at the Second Annual Bill Walton Memorial Blood Drive.

This year's event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Grossmont Center near Chuze Fitness on the west side of the shopping mall.

The event, which coincides with what would have been La Mesa native and Helix High Highlanders, UCLA Bruins and professional basketball icon Bill Walton's 73rd birthday, aims to celebrate his vibrant legacy by saving local lives.

The need for blood remains constant and critical across the nation and right here in San Diego.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and approximately 30,000 units of red blood cells are needed daily for surgeries, trauma care and cancer treatments. A single donation of roughly one pint can impact the lives of multiple patients.

The need for all blood types is perpetual, but certain types are especially crucial:

O-Negative: Often called the "universal donor," only about 6.6 percent of the U.S. population has this blood type, yet it is the first choice in emergency and trauma situations when a patient's blood type is unknown. It is constantly in high demand.

O-Positive: As the most common blood type, shared by about 37.4 percent of the population, O-Positive blood is the most frequently transfused and is vital for trauma care.

All donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt (see photo, below right) while supplies last.

Appointments are highly encouraged and are honored first, though walk-ins are always welcome. You can book an appointment directly through the San Diego Blood Bank's donor portal here

For general questions or assistance with booking, call (619) 400-8251 or e mail DonorServices@sdbb.org

The San Diego Blood Bank encourages donors to a rrive hydrated and feeling healthy and well, and to b ring a physical photo ID.