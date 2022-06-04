SAVE UKRAINIAN CHILDREN WORLDWIDE ACTION DAY: RALLY TONIGHT IN BALBOA PARK

East County News Service

June 4, 2022 (San Diego) – The House of Ukraine invites the public to join in a #SaveUkrainianChildren peaceful rally tonight at 5 p.m. followed by a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. as part of a worldwide effort to help Ukrainian children amid the Russian invasion.

The rally will be to be held at 1450 El Prado, San Diego, takes place on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression. The candlelight vigil will be at 667 Pan American Road West. Participants at these events are encouraged to bring signs, flags, wear Ukrainian colors of blue and gold, etc.

The aim of the action will be to draw the attention of the international community, including residents and high-ranking officials to the critical situation in Ukraine where Russian soldiers who kill, torture, rape and deport Ukrainian children.

During the full-scale invasion of Russia on Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, the Russian military has killed 232 children, wounded 663, forcibly deported to Russia – 232,480, according to the event organizers. “Thousands of Ukrainian children became orphans. The exact number of children raped by Russian soldiers is unknown. The youngest girl was 6 months old,” the press release for the event states.

Protesters will organize a creative performance to symbolizes the stolen childhood and the atrocities committed by the Russian army against Ukrainian children.

The protesters also call for the signing of an electronic petition to help stop the murders, crimes and atrocities committed by Russian soldiers against children in Ukraine.”

If you cannot join the rally, you are encouraged to put the Ukrainian flag on your porch/window to show that you #StandWithUkraine.

You can also make a donation through the House of Ukraine website at https://houseofukraine.org/ to help the people of Ukraine.



