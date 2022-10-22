SAVOR A TASTE OF ALPINE NOVEMBER 5

East County News Service

October 22, 2022 (Alpine) – Alpine’s first-annual Taste of Alpine will be a self-guided restaurant and business tour on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re invited to savor the best that Alpine has to offer.

Ticket holders will receive a passport book on the day of the even with a map of over a dozen participating restaurants and several other businesses. Each restaurant will offer samples of food to highlight their culinary skills.

Ticket holders provide their own transportation to and from each restaurant or business, and choose which places to visit in any order that you prefer.

Shadow Hills PTA is the organizer of this event.

This event will be held rain or shine. For tickets ($30 adults, $10 children), visit ​​​​​​​https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taste-of-alpine-official-tickets-429257208867.