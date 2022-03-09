SAVOR A TASTE OF JULIAN, A RURAL DINING ADVENTURE APRIL 30

Printer-friendly version
East County News Service
March 9, 2022 (Julian) – Julian’s annual “Taste of Julian” celebrates the town’s diverse culinary delights – proving there’s much more here than the community’s famed apples. The self-guided tour includes a variety of participating restaurants, bakeries, and tasting rooms for wine, beer and cider on April 30 from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
This event always sells out, so be sure to get tickets in advance for $25, with optional shuttle service for an additional $10 provided by WTT Transportation.
So far, participating venues include:
- The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca
- Fat Anthony’s Deli
- Jeremy’s on the Hill
- Julian Pie Company – Julian and Santa Ysabel
- The Julian Grille
- Apple Alley Bakery
- Mom’s Pies Julian and Wynola
- Regulars Wanted Beanery
- Julian Beer Company
- Julian Candy Basket
- Calico Cidery
- Julian Hard Cider
- Julian Tea and Cottage Arts
- Nickel Beer
- Blue Door Winery
For tickets, visit https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/taste-of-julian/.
