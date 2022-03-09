SAVOR A TASTE OF JULIAN, A RURAL DINING ADVENTURE APRIL 30

East County News Service

March 9, 2022 (Julian) – Julian’s annual “Taste of Julian” celebrates the town’s diverse culinary delights – proving there’s much more here than the community’s famed apples. The self-guided tour includes a variety of participating restaurants, bakeries, and tasting rooms for wine, beer and cider on April 30 from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

This event always sells out, so be sure to get tickets in advance for $25, with optional shuttle service for an additional $10 provided by WTT Transportation.

So far, participating venues include:

The Pub at Lake Cuyamaca Fat Anthony’s Deli Jeremy’s on the Hill Julian Pie Company – Julian and Santa Ysabel The Julian Grille Apple Alley Bakery Mom’s Pies Julian and Wynola Regulars Wanted Beanery Julian Beer Company Julian Candy Basket Calico Cidery Julian Hard Cider Julian Tea and Cottage Arts Nickel Beer Blue Door Winery

For tickets, visit https://visitjulian.com/to-see-do/special-events/taste-of-julian/.