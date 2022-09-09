SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN RURAL AND MOUNTAIN AREAS CURTAIL CLASSES DUE TO STORM

By Miriam Raftery

September 9, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – High winds, rain and potential for storm damage have led several East County school districts to curtail classes today, the San Diego County of Education has announced. Others are holding minimum days due to the inclement weather.

Mountain Empire Unified School District has closed all schools today.

Spencer Valley School District schools will close at 11:30 a.m., with all after-school activities cancelled this afternoon.

Julian Union High School will follow a minimum day schedule.



Julian Union Elementary Elementary School District also has a minimum day.

Watch for any additional closure announcements or updates at San Diego County Office of Education's Twitter feed.