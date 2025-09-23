School threat in Spring Valley

Source: San Diego County Sheriff

September 23, 2025 (Spring Valley) - Two juveniles have been arrested on suspicion of bringing a replica firearm (BB gun) to an East County magnet school.

On Tuesday, September 23, just after 11:30 a.m., deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station responded to STEAM Academy, located in the 1000 block of Leland Street in Spring Valley, for a report of a student on campus with a possible firearm.

School administrators immediately placed the school on secured campus status. When a school is in secure campus status, students and staff are kept indoors. Classroom instruction can continue as long as doors are locked.

While this was happening, Sheriff's Deputies contacted several students who had been observed with the potential firearm. A search of the students and their backpacks revealed a black metal BB gun in a backpack belonging to one of them.

Two students were arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds. Secure campus status was lifted a short time later.

It is the policy of the San Diego County Sheriff's Office not to release information about minors. The investigation is currently ongoing.