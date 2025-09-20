School trustee Bazzo to run for 40th District state Senate seat in 2026

Photo: SDUSD Trustee Sabrina Bazzo. (File photo by Chris Stone/Times of San Diego)

September 22, 2025 (San Diego) - San Diego Unified School District Trustee Sabrina Bazzo has announced that she will run for state Senate in the 40th District.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Brian Jones, the Republican leader in the chamber, who is termed out in 2026.

”I am running to protect public education and protect access to health care which are under intense attack by the Trump administration,” said Bazzo in a statement, adding that she seeks “turn the 40th Senate District Blue and deny MAGA Republicans a voice they’ve used to support Trump.”

Bazzo, whose professional career is in healthcare education, has served five years on the school board.