SCOUTS HOST FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY FEB. 17 IN SPRING VALLEY: BRING YOUR OLD FLAGS

By Miriam Raftery
Photo licensed under CC by ND
February 6, 2020 (Spring Valley) – Cub Scout Pack 355 invites community members to a flag retirement ceremony on Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at Santa Sophia Academy, 9806 San Juan Street in Spring Valley.
“We would be honored if you and your families could join us as we participate in this honored tradition,” a press release from the group states. “We encourage and welcome you to bring your unserviceable, worn or damaged flags to this event as well, to be collected for a dignified retirement.”
