SCRIPPS RANCH THEATRE ANNOUNCES MARY’S WEDDING APRIL 4-27

East County News Service

Photos by Ken Jacques

March 13, 2025 (Scripps Ranch) -- Scripps Ranch Theatre continues its Season 45 with Mary’s Wedding, written by Stephen Massicotte. Directed by Kate Rose Reynolds, the production runs April 4th - 27th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a preview performance on Friday, April 4th with a Press Opening on Saturday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

Synopsis: Mary and Charlie meet in a deserted barn and begin a whirlwind romance. But World War I is looming, and the lovers must part as Charlie joins the war effort and Mary is left alone with her dreams. This deeply romantic dream-play is an exquisitely personal examination of the cost of war. The talented cast includes Dennis O’Connor and Lilliana Talwatte.

Director Kate Rose Reynolds shared, “I have had a decade-long love affair with Mary’s Wedding, ever since I was lucky enough to perform in it in upstate New York. The show is a powerful, poignant balancing act - deeply romantic without veering into melodrama, heart-wrenching while still feeling hopeful, highly theatrical without seeming contrived. Even the writing reflects this dichotomous nature; Massicotte transports us with rich, poetic narration, and then grounds us with charming, everyday dialogue.”

She adds, “It’s a rare gem of a play that feels both familiar and entirely fresh and inventive, that can speak to us of love and war (two tales as old as time) and yet leave us in suspense, waiting for the next moment. The dream play structure, with its nonlinear storytelling and charged surreality, deepens the already profound emotional resonances. This highly theatrical framework allows all of the artists involved to shine - it’s a tour de force not just for the actors, but for each member of our incredible design team as well. I am thrilled to invite audience members to dream this dream with us.”