SD Democrats in Congress urge GOP to negotiate to avoid shutdown

by Chris Jennewein • Times of San Diego, a member of the San Diego Online News Association

Sept. 30, 2025 (San Diego) -- Three Democratic members of Congress from San Diego called on their Republican colleagues to negotiate but acknowledged that a government shutdown is likely at midnight.

Earlier this month Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution to keep the government funded through Nov. 21. If not passed by the Senate on Tuesday evening, the government will shut down.

At issue is whether to extend tax credits that make Obamacare cheaper for an estimated 22 million Americans — including more than 100,000 in the San Diego area.

“Democrats are ready, willing and able to reach a bipartisan agreement that could keep the government open at a lower heath care cost for Americans,” said Rep. Scott Peters, who represents coastal San Diego County.

But Peters said Republican members of the House have been sent home, making negotiations unlikely.

“Democrats are in Washington. We’re ready to work. We want to compromise,” he said.

Peters was joined by Reps. Mike Levin and Sara Jacobs in an online press conference for members of the San Diego media.

Levin, who represents north coastal San Diego and South Orange County, said that Republican offers to discuss health care after the government is funded aren’t acceptable.

“They’ve had all year. We haven’t had one single, solitary good-faith discussion at the leadership level about extending the tax credits for the Affordable Care Act,” he said.

The three acknowledged that a shutdown will be difficult, with many government employees — including members of the military — not being paid. But the Democrats say the fault is on the Republicans.

“Republicans control the House, the Senate and White House. So this shutdown is on them,” said Jacobs, who represents central San Diego County.





