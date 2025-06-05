SD SUPERIOR COURT WARNS ABOUT SCAMS

Latest scam concerns traffic court fees, previous scams have concerned jury duty or warrants

East County News Service

June 5, 2025 (San Diego County) – The San Diego Superior Court is warning the public about new scams that are making the rounds around the county.

The court has received complaints about individuals trying to scam members of the public by pretending to be court officers or officials.

In a recent example, individuals have received text messages stating that there are overdue Traffic Court fees in their name and if they do not pay the fees in a certain manner, additional action will be taken.

Scammers can be sophisticated and convincing, frequently changing their tactics.

Past scams have included jury duty or warrants, court officials say.

In one such scam, calls were made by a person identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. The caller informed the individual about a failure to appear for jury duty. They stated that the individual has been ordered to pay a fee for failing to appear as well as a fine for contempt of court, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.

The scammer then gave the individual a new date to appear for jury duty but stated that they needed to meet first so that they can pay their fine. The scammer instructed the individual to go to a convenience store to get a money order because the court did not accept cash, checks or credit cards.

Finally, the individual was told to bring the money and meet with the officer at the courthouse.

Other individuals were told to report to the Sheriff’s Office, but to meet someone outside the office.

Another previous scam involved calls from someone identifying themselves as a court clerk, telling individuals they had an outstanding warrant fine that needed to be paid in cash. Some individuals were instructed to report to a courthouse and meet a court clerk at a kiosk in the courthouse.

The court conducts all official correspondence via U.S. mail and will not make telephone calls or send text messages to remedy a court issue or fine. Text messages or calls like these should be ignored.

If scammers persist, they should be reported to local law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, the court has several payment options available and will never insist that a fine must be paid in cash.