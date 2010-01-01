SDCCU ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY TO GET TO KNOW THEIR BLOOD PRESSURE NUMBERS

SDCCU supports Love Your Heart Week in partnership with the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego

Feb. 3, 2021 (San Diego's East County) – San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU ®) , one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is proud to support Love Your Heart Week in partnership with the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego. Love Your Heart Week, scheduled for February 8-14, encourages the community to get to know their blood pressure numbers and take charge of their own heart health.

“We are proud to support the County of San Diego and Live Well San Diego and raise awareness about this important initiative,” said Teresa Campbell, SDCCU president and CEO. “Love Your Heart makes it easy for members of our community to safely and conveniently take the first step in improving their heart health by getting to know their blood pressure numbers.”

Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. Due to COVID-19, this year’s event looks different with fewer public-facing screening sites, with a shift toward at-home screenings and increased education and promotion of heart-healthy activities and information. High blood pressure is the most common underlying condition identified in San Diego County’s COVID-associated deaths. Love Your Heart is held in support of the Live Well San Diego vision to create healthy, safe and thriving communities in San Diego County. For more information about Love Your Heart, visit LoveYourHeartSD.org.

The County Board of Supervisors launched Live Well San Diego in 2010 with the goal of achieving healthy, safe and thriving communities across the region by partnering with community and city leaders, schools, businesses, non-profit organizations and residents. SDCCU was the first financial institution to be designated a Live Well San Diego partner due to its many efforts to create a healthy, safe and thriving San Diego County.