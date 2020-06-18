SDG&E ANNOUNCES “ENERGY FOR OTHERS” MULTI-YEAR GIVING CAMPAIGN

Increased Contributions will Support San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, Civic Engagement and Social Justice

East County News Service

June 18, 2020 (San Diego) -- San Diego Gas & Electric has announced “Energy for Others,” a new multi-year giving campaign to support communities in need, civic engagement and social justice.

In March, SDG&E shareholders seeded The San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund with its first $1 million contribution. With an additional $1 million contribution in 2020 and a $1 million commitment for 2021, SDG&E’s support of the fund now totals $3 million. The donations will help economic recovery, address food insecurity, assist with utility bills and more. SDG&E is also committing $500,000 to civic engagement and social justice causes, including an immediate $50,000 contribution to RISE San Diego, whose mission includes elevating and advancing urban leadership through dialogue-based civic engagement. All contributions are funded by SDG&E shareholders.

“All of us at SDG&E care deeply about our communities and we’re honored to do our part in helping address the economic and social issues we face,” said Scott Drury, president of San Diego Gas & Electric. “The senseless killing of George Floyd and other recent events serve as a sobering reminder that our country has more work to do before everyone is treated equally and with the same level of respect. RISE San Diego shares our values and commitment to respect, dignity and inclusiveness of all people, making them a strong partner to help advance progress.”

“The killing of George Floyd and the protests of many thousands of Americans lay bare a festering racial divide in our nation and the San Diego region,” said Tony Young, President and Co-Founder of RISE San Diego. “RISE San Diego was founded to build a better, more inclusive San Diego through civic engagement, honest community dialogue, and a new generation of diverse urban leaders to sustain the kind of positive, systemic change that San Diego and our nation needs. We stand ready to work with leaders, organizations, and everyday San Diegans to convene that conversation.”

Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation, noted that SDG&E has been an important philanthropic leader in the region throughout the years, not just during the pandemic.

“SDG&E and its employees are there when the community needs support, and it’s no different today as our region and country face the challenges of the pandemic and the systemic changes we must make to eliminate racial inequity,” Stuart said. “At The San Diego Foundation, we strive for an inclusive community where everyone has equitable access to opportunity. SDG&E’s multi-year commitment will assist in the equitable recovery of San Diegans across our region.”

-----------------------------------------------



SDG&E is s San Diego-based subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE).

The San Diego Foundation inspires enduring philanthropy and enables community solutions to improve quality of life in our region. Learn more at SDFoundation.org and consider a donation to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, helping nonprofits and San Diegans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.