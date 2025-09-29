SDG&E to conduct notification tests Sept. 30

East County News Service

September 29, 2025 (San Diego) – SDG&E will conduct a test of its customer notification systems on Tuesday, September 30. According to SDG&E’s press release, “ This test is part of SDG&E’s commitment to public safety, ensuring our customers have the information they need when emergencies arise. Regular testing ensures our notification systems are fully operational and reliable when needed. “

Residential and business customers (account holders) will receive test notifications via text message, phone or email asking them to update their contact information. The tests will be conducted across SDG&E’s service area in San Diego and Orange counties.

Text messages will come from the number 73434 (also known as a short code). The phone call will come from 1-858-868-4586. Email messages will be sent from notices@sdge.com.

Customers are encouraged to update their contact information and notification preferences at SDG&E’s MyEnergyCenter.com

Customers can learn more about the notification test by visiting SDGEToday.com/NotificationTest