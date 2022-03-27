SDG&E CUSTOMERS TO GET BILL CREDITS IN APRIL, AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER

California Climate Credit to offset natural gas bills by as much as $171.40, hopes to encourage residents to invest in clean energy options

Source: SDG&E

March 27, 2022 (San Diego) - In the coming months, San Diego Gas & Electric’s (SDG&E) residential customers will receive a break on their utility bills – up to $171.40 in bill credits, thanks to the California Climate Credit program. Administered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the program is part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change.

In April, natural gas customers will see their bill reduced by $43.06 – more than double last year’s credit. In both August and September, SDG&E electricity customers will see their bills offset by $64.17 in climate credits (or a total of $128.34), almost double last year’s amount. The electric Climate Credits are applied to bills during the typically hottest months in the year, when energy use tends to be higher due to air conditioning.

The California Climate Credit is a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credits on customers’ bills represent their share of the payments from the state's program and provide customers an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products.

There is no action required to receive the credit. All residential natural gas customers will automatically receive this credit from SDG&E on their April bill. All electricity customers, including community choice aggregation customers, will automatically receive the credit on their August and September billing cycles.

For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.