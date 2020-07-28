SDG&E HOLDS DRIVE-THROUGH WILDFIRE SAFETY FAIRS

East County News Service

July 28, 2020 (San Diego’s East County) – With fire season around the corner, SDG&E has announced a series of drive-through Wildfire Safety Fairs. You can get a free emergency preparedness backpack and/or bucket, plus learn how to protect your family and property at upcoming drive-through wildfire safety fairs hosted by SDG&E. The backpack includes a solar hand-crank radio, solar cell phone charger, 150 watt power inverter for plugging items into your car to charge, flashlight, 2.5 gallon water bag, first aid kit, toilet paper, face mask, insulated lunch box with reusable ice packs, glow stick and more.

A press release from SDG&E states, “We’ve listened to feedback from your community and want to share safety tips that are relevant. You’ll receive information about stocking an emergency kit, developing an emergency plan and designing or modifying the space around your home to resist wildfire. You can also learn about our Generator Grant Program, Public Safety Power Shutoffs and speak to our Meteorology and Fire Science and Climate Adaption team about what SDG&E is continually doing to keep the region safe. See below for drive-thru dates and locations.

Staff will be on hand to provide info on: