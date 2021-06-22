SDG&E LAUNCHES NEW MATCHING FUND PROGRAM FOR TEACHERS TO SUPPORT ANTI-RACISM EDUCATION AT LOCAL SCHOOLS

Local teachers invited to request resources that promote anti-racism through the DonorsChoose platform

Source: SDG&E

June 22, 2021 (San Diego) - Over the past year, teachers across our region and the nation have had many teaching moments related to racial and social justice. To support educators’ ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their classrooms and at their schools, San Diego Gas & Electric has established a new grant program with $250,000 in shareholder funding. Teachers who request anti-racism learning materials through the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose, will have donations to their pro jects matched with $2 for every $1 that they raise. receive two dollars in matching funds for every dollar they raise.

“As teachers work tirelessly to educate and shape the minds of our youth, they are also uniquely positioned to inspire a more inclusive and empathetic future generation that values the contribution of all races, cultures, religions, and genders,” said SDG&E’s Chief Executive Officer Caroline Winn. “At SDG&E, we firmly believe we are all capable of doing more to fuel progress and we’re honored to support teachers in their efforts to create a more just and equitable society.”

While SDG&E has provided matching funds to teachers via the DonorsChoose platform for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects for the past three years, the anti-racism initiative is the first of its kind for the company and for the region. This initiative is in addition to SDG&E’s DonorsChoose STEM matching fund program, which will launch this summer.

The SDG&E anti-racism initiative will provide matching funds for teachers’ classroom projects focused on addressing implicit bias and racism and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“Our students want and need to talk about their experiences and feelings, and educators are integral to creating safe spaces where every child feels welcome,” said Dr. Paul Gothold, San Diego County Superintendent of Schools. “This program will help continue the work in our school systems of ensuring high expectations for every student while also showing respect and honor for unique cultures.”

How it Works

Teachers with anti-racism learning projects of $1,000 or less at public schools within SDG&E’s service territory in San Diego and Southern Orange Counties are eligible to receive matching funds through DonorsChoose. To apply, teachers can visit this website to submit their projects. The anti-racism match campaign will run from today until funds are exhausted.

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region’s infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook .

About the San Diego County Office of Education

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) is inspiring and leading innovation in education so that all students can thrive in a future without boundaries. The County Office helps the county’s school districts operate efficiently and with significant cost savings by leveraging resources to perform personnel tasks and provide staff development and other services. With a focus on equity, innovation, and career technical education, SDCOE directly educates more than 3,000 students at more than 20 sites each year and provides support services to more than 500,000 students across 42 school districts. For additional information on how SDCOE is innovating education and working to guarantee all students graduate prepared for college, career, and life, visit www.sdcoe.net or connect with @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, more than 4 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support nearly 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.