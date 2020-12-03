SDG&E OPENS RESOURCE CENTERS AFTER CUTTING POWER TO 73,000 CUSTOMERS

By Miriam Raftery

December 3, 2020 (San Diego's East County) -- SDG&E announced this morning that is has cut power to over 73,000 customers due to high winds and fire danger. The utility also announced, that at 8 a.m. it will open 10 Community Resource Centers at local libraries or community centers to provide support to those affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The ceners will have water, snacks, charging stations for mobile phones and other devices, and in some areas, water trucks for livestock. (Bring your own vessel to transport water).

For locations of Community Resource Centers and updates on outages in your community, visit http://sdge.com/ready For safety, CDC guidelines will be enforced.

SDG&E reports record wind speeds recorded at its weather stations including gusts up to 94 miles per hour.

Although SDGE has said it sent notifications to over 88,000 residents of possible prolonged outages, some residents in Deerhorn Valley/Jamul and Julian have told ECM they did not receive warnings of outages, or that messages on cell phones were truncated and not readable. Some complained of losing food in their refrigerators.

Susan Klein-Toth posted,"Woke up to no power...I had to take a cold shower and I still can't stop shaking. It is 54ﾟ outside."

A brush fire overnight, the #WillowFire, charred at least 25 acres and damaged homes in Rancho San Diego, forcing evacuations during the wind-whipped fire.