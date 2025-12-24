SDG&E urges caution around downed power lines

Source: SDG&E

December 24, 2025 (San Diego) - With the current rainstorm approaching our region, SDG&E is urging the public to exercise caution around downed power lines.

During rainstorms, power lines may become damaged or fall, potentially posing a threat to those nearby. It is crucial for customers to stay safe, be vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid potential dangers associated with downed power lines.

SDG&E recommends customers follow the following safety measures:

Stay Away: Always assume that downed power lines are energized. Keep a safe distance and do not attempt to approach or touch the downed line. Call SDG&E and 9-1-1: If you come across a downed power line, call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at 1 (800) 411-7343. Do not attempt to handle the situation yourself. If In Your Car: Remain inside and do not attempt to leave your vehicle. Call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at 1 (800) 411-7343.

SDG&E’s top priority is the safety of our customers and employees, which is why we have crews ready to respond to any downed power lines or power outages. If you see SDG&E crews working in the field, please slow down and move over a lane, if possible.

For more tips, watch SDG&E’s storm safety video here . If you experience a power outage, visit sdge.com/outages for status updates and to view SDG&E’s outage map.

