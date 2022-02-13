SDG&E WARNS OF UTILITY SCAM CALLS

Fraudulent, yet sophisticated, robocalls tell customers that their service will be disconnected within the hour and demand immediate payment

Source: SDG&E

February 13, 2022 (San Diego) – SDG&E is warning of a new round of scammers targeting utility customers. The robocalls tell customers that their power will be turned off within the hour and direct them to press “1” to reach customer service, where they demand immediate payment to keep service in place. This scam is troubling because the calls sound professionally produced and claim to connect customers to the billing and collections department. If the scammers do not reach a person on their first call, then they will likely call back or leave a message with the same instructions.

Common Scams

. Scammers often threaten immediate service disconnections if a customer does not pay immediately. SDG&E will never contact customers to tell them they must pay now or risk immediate disconnection. The company works with customers on payment plans if they are struggling to pay past due balances and offers a variety of assistance programs

Scammers often demand payment with cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin), prepaid cards (such as Green Dot MoneyPak) or via third-party payment apps, such as Venmo or Zelle. SDG&E does not use these payment methods. SDG&E customers may receive communications directing them to pay their bill via their MyAccount at myaccount.sdge.com , use the Billmatrix system, or to call and use the automated pay-by-phone option at 1-800-411-7343.

To avoid falling victim to a scam, remember:

SDG&E will not call a customer proactively to ask for payment information during the call. If a caller claims to work for SDG&E and asks for payment over the phone, it is a scam.

Only provide financial information by telephone if you made the call.

Hang up and call us directly at 1-800-411-7343 if you want to verify information about your account. You can also view your account status, including bills and payments, through our mobile app or via myaccount.sdge.com

More tips on how to spot scams at

https://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service/assistance-help/scams.