SDG&E WILDFIRE SAFETY AND POWER SHUTOFF PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOP SEPT. 7

East County News Service

September 6, 2022 (San Diego) – You’re invited to join SDG&E on Wednesday, September 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in a virtual workshop in wildfire safety and public safety power shutoff preparedness. Find out how you can make a difference.

“As we enter Santa Ana wind season, the safety of our customers, employees, and the communities we serve remains our highest priority. Wildfires happen year-round, but we’re particularly vigilant when the Santa Ana winds tend to pick up, which drives our Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS),” SDG&E states. “Feedback on our wildfire safety initiatives, including PSPS, is critical to refining our Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) and advancing public safety in the region.”

SDG&E employs a three-pronged approach to wildfire safety:

Preventing wildfires from happening in fire-prone areas of service territory through infrastructure enhancements and advanced situational awareness,

Preparing the company to respond by strengthening and advancing wildfire safety culture, and

Leveraging situational tools and highly trained personnel to proactively respond to high fire risk conditions and incidents.

During the workshop, subject matter experts will provide updates and an opportunity for you to give SDG&E your opinion on current and proposed efforts. Over the years, these events have yielded new ideas to keep rural communities and customers with access and functional needs safer, and to mitigate PSPS impacts. Many ideas have been incorporated into SDG&E’s programs.

Workshop topics include:

Wildfire Mitigation

Meteorology

PSPS Notification Milestones

Access & Functional Needs

Feedback session

To RSVP, click here. For questions, contact Taylor Sais at TASais@sdge.com.