SDPD releases body cam video of officer-involved shooting in Spring Valley

East County News Service

January 30, 2026 (Spring Valley) – A stolen car pursuit on January 22 ended with a San Diego Police officer shooting and injuring the suspect. SDPD has released video on the department's YouTube channel within hours of the shooting.

The car theft occurred outside the YMCA on Euclid and Imperial Avenue around 12:40. SDPD officers spotted the stolen vehicle and initiated pursuit about an hour later.

After officers laid down spike strips, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a light pole near Jamacha Road and Gillespie Drive. The pole fell onto an SDPD cruiser, causing minor injuries to the officer inside.

According to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s department, which is investigating the incident, the driver got out of the car after the crash and failed to comply with officers’ commands. The driver appeared to reach toward an item that appeared to be a firearm, the release states.

One officer then shot the driver. Officers administered first aid and the driver was transported to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit, which is investigating the shooting, at (858) 285-6330.