SDSU AZTECS FOOTBALL TEAM LANDS THEIR FIRST WIN IN NEW SNAPDRAGAON STADIUM

Story by Rebecca Jefferis Williamson

(Photo right - Scott Brown lower left, lower right Jeff Marks)

Sept. 11, 2022 (Mission Valley) – Local residents got to witness the Aztecs land their first win against Idaho State, 38-7, in Snapdragon Stadium, on Sept. 10.

The win followed an earlier loss during the season debut, when record 100 degree heat caused numerous fans to suffer heat-related illnesses.

Jeff Marks, an Escondido resident and former professor who attended both games, said this of the sweltering heat potential for future games. “Most games will be night games, so it won’t be a problem,” he noted. Jones attended with his longtime friend Scott Brown of San Diego; both are season ticket holders.

The season opener started at 12:30 p.m. whereas last Saturday’s game started at 5 p.m. The second game had an announced attendance of 27, 865.

Both fans said they plan on tailgating at future games after buying a canopy and will pull out Brown’s Cuisinart Tabletop to grill brats and peppers.

“This is so much better; so many more people in the stands,” said Brown. Undeterred from the record-breaking heat from the season opener, he was an enthusiastic fan watching his Aztecs dominate the game after the Idaho State Bengals started out by putting up 7 points early in the first quarter. The first game almost emptied the stands from the extreme heat.

(Photo right- by A. Williamson, tailgaters playing games, plus)

Aztec’s running back Jordan Byrd was a force to be reckoned with, contributing two touchdown runs for his team. But the whole team rallied together, after Idaho’s touchdown, to command the game.

“We were waiting two years for the stadium,” said La Mesa resident Elizabeth Dominguez while watching the action on Bashor Field. Her family and she have been season ticket holders for 15 years and waited out the Aztecs’ team playing in Carson, California until Snapdragon Stadium was completed.

Hats commemorating the 100th season for the football team were handed out to attendees.

In addition to tailgating fans, there were food trucks parked outside of the stadium before the game.

Electronic signs guided those driving to the correct color-coded parking lot exit.

Note that clear purses sized 12” x 12,” and clutch size 4.5” x 6.5” are allowed. Tickets and parking passes are digital. Any snags that came up could be addressed at the ticket resolution windows.

Snapdragon Stadium’s capacity is 35,000 but can expand to 55,000. SDSU broke ground on August 17, 2020, and opened August 19, 2022, at a cost of $310 million. Gensler was the architect and Clark Construction was the general contractor. The tenants are the SDSU Aztecs, the San Diego Wave (MWSL), and in 2023 the San Diego Legion (MLR). The naming rights sprung out of an agreement with Qualcomm and was named after Qualcomm’s Snapdragon brand of systems on a chip.

(Photo right by A. Williamson-- a helicopter fly-over before the game started.)

Additionally, Snapdragon Stadium will be the primary venue for the 2023 world lacrosse championship. In 2031 and 2033 Snapdragon Stadium is among the venues being considered for the rugby world cups.

The venue will also host concerts and other events in the future.

Food venders such as The Taco Shop, Snap-O-Razz, Best Pizza and Brew were just a few of the food providers as well as an East County favorite, Cali Comfort BBQ of Spring Valley.

One mural on a stadium wall, a quote by the late Tony Gwynn, reads, “Remember two things – Play hard and have fun.” That is exactly what the Aztec team and fans seemed to do. Football is back in Mission Valley.